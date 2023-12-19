(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Treat Yourself to Cinnabon's Limited-Edition Specialties This Festive Season
Get ready for the sweet taste of end-of-year festivities with Cinnabon! Discover the limited-edition Festive Collection in brand-new Christmas themed boxes, available across all 31 UAE stores until January 14, 2024. Choose between 3 heartwarming drinks: The Legendary Hot Chocolate starting AED 17; the Mint Mocha Latte; and the Makara Latte served hot or iced with marshmallow and fun sprinkles starting at AED 20. As for the specialty bons, the Hazelnut Bites will hit that gourmet spot: Get 5 for AED 17 AED or upgrade to a Bonbites box for AED 56!
MENAFN19122023003092003082ID1107622777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.