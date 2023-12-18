Prime Minister, Senior US Official Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday met with US Acting Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, and an accompanying delegation, and stressed the "deep" partnership between Jordan and the US.

During the meeting, attended by Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert, Khasawneh voiced Jordan's gratitude for the vital US support to Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister said that the assistance plays a vital role in fostering economic development and implementing mega service projects.

The premier highlighted a recent grant agreement aimed at supporting the budget, part of the annual US economic aid program to Jordan within the strategic memorandum of understanding covering the period of 2023-2029.

Khasawneh referred to positive economic indicators in the first nine months of 2023 before the recent regional events, particularly the war in Gaza, and its adverse impact on various sectors, mainly tourism.

Regarding the ongoing war on Gaza, Khasawneh highlighted Jordan's efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, to reach a sustainable ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid delivery, before

moving ahead in a political process with specific timelines, ultimately leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution.

Nuland expressed appreciation for His Majesty's role in advancing peace and stability in the region, reiterating Washington's commitment to supporting Amman's reform initiatives, particularly in the field of economic modernisation.



