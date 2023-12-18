Murda Man Enlist Boosie Badazz For Impressive“Preach Remix”

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Upcoming North Carolina artist Murda Man drops“Preach (Remix) featuring Boosie Badazz”, his new single releasing Christmas day, December 25th via Money Over Death Records HERE .

Produced by“Mike Blayz”, the“Preach (Remix)” single has proven to be a popular collab for the NC rapper with over 500,000+ YouTube video streams thus far.

PREACH (REMIX) video is available now via the“MONEY OVER DEATH RECORD” Youtube Channel HERE.

Murda Man's well-received visual has already earned over half a million global streams thanks to his brilliant collaborator Boosie Badazz.

Murda Man is currently planning to celebrate PREACH (REMIX) FEAT. BOOSIE BADAZZ with his upcoming Preach (Remix) Tour, set to open in January 2024. The tour dates will be announced early next year. Follow the socials @IAMMURDAMAN and @MONEYOVERDEATHRECORDS for news and updates. For complete details, please see .

ABOUT MURDA MAN

Murda Man is without question one of the most underrated artists out of North Carolina known for his distinctive style and dynamic sound.

