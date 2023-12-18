Pentagon Says It Will Run Out Of Money For Ukraine Aid By Dec 30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Pentagon said it will run out of money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine by December 30 unless Congress approves new funding.

Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord said in a December 15 letter obtained by Bloomberg News , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the U.S. Department of Defense is spending its last $1.07 billion to buy new weapons and equipment that will replace those drawn down from stockpiles and sent to Ukraine.

"Once these funds are obligated, the department will have exhausted the funding available to us for security assistance to Ukraine," McCord wrote in the letter to leaders of the House and Senate defense policy and appropriations committees.

On December 12, the Biden administration announced it was sending Ukraine a $200 million package from U.S. supplies that includes artillery rounds, small-arms ammunition and other weaponry.

Once that goes through, the Pentagon will be able to send one more package of aid to Ukraine, McCord said.

Although the letter presses members of Congress to reach a deal on Ukraine funding, it also means House Republicans who broke for Christmas break without acting on the funding have some time to hammer one out when they come back after January 1.