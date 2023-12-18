(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hublot Hunts for Victory with Aleksander Aamodt Kilde







KILDE joins the Hublot Family

Twin achievements: a new sponsorship seamlessly aligning with podiums. A perfect timing and a symbiotic triumph!

Kilde is closing the gap with precision, now chasing hundredths with Hublot. A new friend of the brand is joining Hublot's athlete-driven family spirit. Alongside Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Hublot is ready to ski through the adrenaline rush to the finish line. Kilde's strength is legendary in skiing circles, making him a force to be reckoned with in both downhill (DH) and super-G (SG) on the World Cup circuit.

The Olympic medalist and Downhill World Cup winner knows how to dominate the pursuit of speed and optimal lines, gaining an edge on the slopes. Prepare to witness thrilling moments as hundredths of seconds unfold on the Kilde x Hublot timeline.

