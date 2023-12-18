Bihar Police Woman Constable Suspended For Making Reels Inside Mahabodhi Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna Dec 18 (IANS) A Bihar Police woman constable in Gaya was suspended on Monday for making reels inside the Mahabodhi temple, officials said.

The action by the Gaya SSP was taken following the female constable, identified as Khusboo Kumari, uploading the reels, based of Hindi songs, on Instagram, where they went viral.

When they were spotted by the senior officers of the district, they verified it followed by her suspension.

As per the order, Khusboo Kumari has to report to police headquarter Sasaram during the suspension period.

Gaya police had deployed Khusboo Kumari in the security of Mahabodhi temple. Interestingly, mobile phones are not allowed inside Mahabodhi temple, but she took it inside, made the short films and uploaded them on social media. As per the video, another constable was also seen in it.

Action has also been initiated against her.

--IANS

ajk/vd