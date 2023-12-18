(MENAFN) A spokesperson for the "Al Sharq" group has reported that Alexander Gordeev, Combat Commander of the Russian Armed Forces, informed Russian news agency of significant losses incurred by Ukrainian forces in the southern Donetsk region over the past 24 hours. According to Gordeev, approximately 100 Ukrainian soldiers were said to have been lost during anti-battery combat operations.



Gordeev specified that the combat group successfully destroyed an AN/TBQ-50 anti-battery radar station in Uglidar, a D-20 howitzer in Zhelionnoy Pole, and two mortar crews in Staromayorskoye. Additionally, he noted that the Ukrainian forces suffered losses in terms of three vehicles, nine long-range firing points, and an estimated 100 militants killed and wounded.



In detailing the military operations, Gordeev mentioned the thwarting of supplies to the positions of the 128th Regional Defense Brigade near Staromayorskoye. The Russian forces claimed the destruction of "Lantsit" drones, a T-72 tank near Ziliony Gay, a Gvozdika artillery system near Konstantinovka, and an M777 howitzer in Antonovka.



It is important to note that these reported numbers and events have not been independently verified by a neutral source, highlighting the challenges in obtaining accurate and unbiased information amid the ongoing conflict. The situation on the ground remains complex and fluid, with conflicting narratives from different parties involved in the conflict.

