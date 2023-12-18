Costa Rica Reiterates Condemnation Of War Against Ukraine In Meeting To Strengthen Relations With That Country

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

With the purpose of strengthening bilateral relations and political dialogue, representatives of Costa Rica and Ukraine met at the Casa Amarilla, in San José, last Thursday, December 8.

The meeting took place between the ambassador and minister A.I. of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Alejandro Solano, and the director for the Americas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, YaroslavBrisiuk.

Solano reiterated Costa Rica's support for Ukraine and condemned the military aggression that, since February 24, 2022, the country has suffered by Russian military forces .

He reiterated that the country will continue to raise its voice in different international forums against this act that it considers contrary to respect for the principles of International Law.

For his part, director Brisiuk thanked the support that Costa Rica has given to the Peace Formula proposed by the Ukrainian president, VolodymyrZelensky, to end the war and the involvement within the Crimean Platform initiative commitment that Costa Rica has shown in the face of the costly environmental damage that this conflict has generated in Ukraine was also recognized.

The meeting allowed the country to be highlighted as a nation without an army and with a historical tradition of peace, which will not be part of those initiatives that involve any kind of military action.

During the dialogue, Minister A.I. expressed Costa Rica's concern about the arrest warrant issued by the Russian government to the Costa Rican judge Sergio UgaldeGodínez; who is a member of the International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, Netherlands.

Ugalde received a search and arrest warrant from the Russian Interior Ministry, after the Court ordered the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as allegedly responsible for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The arrest warrant was issued on March 19 against Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, commissioner for children's rights contrast, the Russian government reacted with the same measure against the Costa Rican lawyer on November 8.That measure was rejected by the Legislative Assembly and the Government of President Rodrigo Chaves.

