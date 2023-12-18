3 More Master's Programmes Launched At Nangarhar University

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) has approved three master's programmes for the Agriculture Faculty of the Nangarhar University.

A new Faculty of Geology and Minerals at the university had also been approved, authorities said on Monday.

Acting Higher Education Minister Maulvi Neda Mohammad Nadeem and other officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

He told the ceremony according to the special method, they had approved doctoral and master's programmes at all universities that met the required conditions.

The minister said:“The master's programme in horticulture and agricultural production and chain value and the geology and mineral faculty have been given the go-ahead and inaugurated here.”

In Afghanistan, the Nangarhar University had a special place in the field of education, he acknowledged, promising special attention to the development of this seat of knowledge.

Nadeem said he would visit the Nangarhar Islamic University site as the ministry was trying to launch its construction with cooperation and coordination from the central government.

Ehsanullah Naseh, vice-chancellor of the Nangarhar University, appreciated the higher education minister for implementing about 21 projects at the university.

Nangarhar University is one of the oldest universities in the country, which has come a long way over half a century and is currently offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral-level education.

kk/mud

Hits: 18