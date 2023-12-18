Etihad Energy Services Partner With Dubai Police For Sustainable Retrofit And Solar Integration Amidst COP28 Proceedings

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Etihad Energy Services (Etihad ESCO), which is fully owned by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is proud to announce a dual-fronted partnership with Dubai Police, encompassing a transformative retrofit initiative and an expansive solar integration project, aligning with COP28 sustainability goals.

The solar and building retrofit projects covered by this agreement are projected to have annual energy and water savings of 63,494 MWh and 89.76 Million IG respectively. These endeavors highlight our shared commitment to positive transformations in energy practices and championing environmental preservation.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said:“We aim to enhance sustainability and accelerate the transition to a sustainable green economy through pioneering initiatives that contribute to achieving net-zero by 2050. We are pleased to cooperate with Dubai Police to enhance energy efficiency and increase the share of solar energy in line with the vision of the Etihad ESCO, to make Dubai built environment a leading example of energy efficiency regionally and globally.”

HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police said:“Dubai Police is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community. Our collaboration with Etihad Energy Services in energy- effcient projects underscores our dedication to adopting sustainable practices. These initiatives align with our vision for a safer, greener future for Dubai.”

This multifaceted collaboration stands as an inspiration of how partnerships can drive positive change, achieving impactful results in both energy efficiency and environmental stewardship. Etihad Energy Services and Dubai Police together set a remarkable standard for COP28 and beyond.

About Etihad Energy Services :

Etihad Energy Services is a pioneering venture established in 2013 as part of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The primary objective of Etihad Energy Services is Dubai's built environment as a leading model of energy efficiency. Our mission is to drive the energy performance contracting market in Dubai, focusing on the development of over 30,000 buildings for energy efficiency projects. Our strategic goal is to catalyze the growth of a sustainable performance contracting market for energy service companies, achieved through the execution of building retrofits, heightened district cooling penetration, empowerment of local ESCOs for the private sector, and facilitation of accessible project finance. To explore our achievements and environmental impact, please visit here .



About Dubai Police :

Dubai Police, an integral part of the law enforcement apparatus in the Emirate, plays a crucial role in maintaining public safety and upholding the rule of law. Committed to excellence, they ensure the well-being of the community through effective law enforcement and emergency response services. With a focus on community welfare, Dubai Police stands as a symbol of security and service, dedicated to fostering a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors alike. To know more, visit here .

