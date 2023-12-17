Google Doodle Celebrates Qatar National Day 2023. Check History And Significance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Qatar National Day 2023: In a vibrant display of cultural appreciation, Google has adorned its homepage with a special doodle to celebrate Qatar National Day, commemorating the historical significance of December 18th, 2023. The doodle, a creative expression of Google's acknowledgment of Qatar's rich heritage, features the distinctive colors of the Qatari national flag – white and maroon. These hues symbolize the core values of pride, solidarity, and loyalty that unite the nation doodle prominently features the colors of Qatar's national flag – white and maroon. These colors are not merely visual elements but symbolic representations of Qatar's core values: pride, solidarity, and loyalty. Google's creative expression captures the essence of these values, serving as a visual embodiment of Qatar's cultural identity and Significance of Qatar National DayToday's Doodle marks the celebration of Qatar National Day, also known as Founder's Day. On December 18, 1878, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani assumed leadership, a pivotal moment that established him as the founding father of the modern State of Qatar. Sheikh Jassim's leadership played a crucial role in unifying the region's tribes and shaping the foundational values of the country the heart of the capital, Doha, National Day is marked by a vibrant parade that captivates onlookers. Aerial displays featuring dynamic water jets synchronized to music create a spectacular show. The cityscape comes alive as homes and buildings adorn themselves with the distinctive white and maroon national flag, mirroring today's Doodle. These colors symbolize Qatar's core values of pride, solidarity, and loyalty Qatar National Day is celebrated?As the day unfolds, Qataris often gather with family and friends for a festive meal, with machbūs taking center stage as the national dish. This slow-cooked delight, featuring lamb or chicken with seasoned rice, is renowned for its rich flavor and is a ubiquitous presence across the country. To culminate the celebrations, the night sky lights up with dazzling fireworks, adding a spectacular touch to the festivities.

