Rubina Dilaik Blessed With Twin Daughters? Here's What Her Trainer's Viral Post Revealed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A post by Rubina Dilaik's trainer, Jyoti Patil recently took to her Instagram to share that the couple are blessed with twin daughters. Soon after this, the post went viral on social media when Jyoti shared a photo of the actress with the remark, "Congratulations". However, Jyoti later changed the post. Fans are currently awaiting official confirmation from Rubina Dilaik. Rubina Dilaik and her spouse Abhinav Shukla have yet to provide official confirmation of this.



Professional front

Rubina Dilaik began her career with the serial 'Chhoti Bahu' and apart from television serials, she has appeared in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and rose to prominence as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'. Rubina has repeatedly been on Eastern Eye's list of the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women. In 2013, she was ranked 26th, 11th in 2016, and 10th in 2017.

The 36-year-old actress was voted 18th in 2017 and 10th in 2020 on the list of the Times 20 Most Desirable Women on TV. She was ranked 31st on Eastern Eye's 2022 "Top 50 Asian Stars" list.

Rubina has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community since her role as a transgender woman in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.