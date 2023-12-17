IEA forecasts global coal usage to reach unprecedented levels in 2023

(MENAFN) The International Energy Agency (IEA) made a noteworthy announcement today, forecasting that global coal usage is poised to reach unprecedented levels in 2023, driven primarily by robust demand in emerging and developing economies. The agency anticipates a 1.4 percent increase in coal demand, propelling the total consumption to surpass 8.5 billion tons, a historic milestone for the industry. This surge is particularly pronounced in India, with an anticipated 8 percent growth, and China, where a 5 percent uptick is expected. These surges are attributed to escalating electricity demands coupled with a decline in hydropower production.



Conversely, contrasting trends are projected for the European Union and the United States, where reports suggest a significant estimated decline of approximately 20 percent in coal consumption during 2023. This reduction is attributed to a shifting energy landscape and a concerted effort to transition towards cleaner alternatives.



While the IEA's findings indicate a persistent upward trajectory in global coal consumption until 2026, a notable turning point is predicted for that year. A substantial increase in renewable energy production is anticipated to result in a 2.3 percent reduction in coal consumption compared to the peak levels expected in 2023. This signals a pivotal moment in the global energy landscape, reflecting a potential shift towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources.



In summary, the IEA report paints a nuanced picture of the global coal landscape, highlighting divergent trends across regions. While emerging economies drive the surge in coal demand, developed regions demonstrate a concerted effort to diminish reliance on coal in favor of cleaner energy alternatives, setting the stage for a transformative shift in the coming years.

