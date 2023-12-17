Bakir, Djafar Clinch Top Honours In Al Rayyan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Wathnan Racing's Bakir clinched The Late Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Trophy while Abdullah bin Fahad A H Al Attiyah-owned Djafar bagged the Qatar National Day Trophy to steal limelight at the Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Minister of Sports and Youth H E Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali crowned the winners of the two races which produced pulsating action on the nine-race card day. Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi was also present.

Ridden by Alberto Sanna, Bakir galloped to a victory by three quarters of a length in the 1500m contest for Local Purebred Arabians, overcoming a stiff challenge from Al Shaqab Racing's Al Mirage, steered by Faleh Bughanaim. Sealine grabbed third position in yesterday's feature with Soufiane Saadi in the saddle.



Minister of Sports and Youth H E Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali presents the Qatar National Day Trophy to the connection of Djafar.

Bakir's win completed a double for Sanna and Alban de Mieulle as Equinoxe had earlier landed the Halul Island Cup with a neck win in the 2000m Local Thoroughbred Open Race.

Meanwhile, Francois Rohaut-trained Djafar under Maxime Guyon claimed a short head win in the Gr2 PA Qatar National Day Trophy – a 2000m battle for Purebred Arabians with Jabalah and Al Wakrah finishing second and third respectively.

Also yesterday, Gerald Mosse guided Hamad Al Jehani-trained Haunted Dream to Al Safliya Cup triumph after win in 2350m Thoroughbred (Class 1 QA-Gr3) while General Panic under Tomas Lukasek clinched the Al Busayyir Cup - Thoroughbred Conditions after half a length victory. Lukasek had also piloted Posuelo Py to Purebred Arabian Conditions title earlier in the day.



Jockey Alberto Sanna guides Wathnan Racing's Bakir to The Late Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Trophy victory.

Jockey Lukas Delozier was the star in early hours of QREC's 15th Al Rayyan Meeting winning three of the first four races of the day.

In the opening Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate race, he rode Kay De Ghazal to victory in Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate before leading Veverka Py and Eddie's Boy to titles.