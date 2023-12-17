Salesforce Deepens Commitment to Middle East Digitization with Launch of Hyperforce

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — December 12, 2023 – Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), today announced its deepened commitment to digital transformation in the Middle East with the UAE launch of Hyperforce, Salesforce’s trusted platform architecture.



Hyperforce harnesses the scale and agility of the public cloud to easily deploy Salesforce solutions and provide its global customer base with enhanced flexibility to grow globally and serve locally. Delivered through a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hyperforce represents a significant advancement of the Salesforce platform, and enables new options to store data in-country, which is critical for customers to stay ahead of evolving privacy regulations and an increased emphasis on data security and residency.



With Hyperforce, customers also gain trust, security, and confidence to innovate with AI. Hyperforce underpins the Einstein Trust Layer and the entire Einstein 1 Platform, enabling Salesforce to deliver a secure, scalable, and reliable foundation for AI applications.



The launch of Hyperforce comes at a decisive time as businesses in the Middle East look to digitally transform to capture new opportunities and meet growing customer expectations in a fast-growing region. Spending on IT and business services in the Middle East and Africa will reach $30.3 billion in 2023, an increase of 5% from 2022, according to IDC.



Organisations such as Emirates Post, business property specialist TECOM, and Emaar Misr, the Egypt-based arm of the UAE’s Emaar Properties, are working with Salesforce on their digital transformation journeys and reporting tangible business outcomes including improved productivity, shorter service resolution times and increased customer satisfaction. Salesforce partners in the Middle East include Accenture, Cap Gemini, CloudzLab, Coberg, Deloitte, EI-Tech, EPAM, Inspark, OMG, PwC, Publicis Sapient, Smarrtt and more.



Thierry Nicault Salesforce, Area Vice President, Middle East, said: “Hyperforce is a gamechanger, enabling organisations to scale up, improve their ability to follow local data compliance, and boost customer service. With Hyperforce, Salesforce will empower organisations across all sectors to embrace the latest innovations in CRM, combining cloud and AI capabilities, enabling them to take customer service to the next level and tap the immense growth opportunities available in the GCC and the wider Middle East.”



Yasser Hassan, Head of AWS, MENAT, said: “We congratulate Salesforce on the Hyperforce launch in the Middle East. This is a transformative milestone in their commitment to regional digital transformation. As proud partners in this initiative, we are excited to have this solution built on AWS and have it available to our Middle East customers this December. This collaboration highlights our commitment to delivery scalability, reliability and security for modern businesses. Hyperforce, powered by AWS, simplifies the deployment of Salesforce solutions, strengthening data security, storage and local data residency. Together, we anticipate unlocking opportunities and nurturing creativity in the GCC and the wider Middle East.”



By leveraging the scale, agility, reliability, and security of the public cloud, customers in the Middle East can now quickly and easily deploy Salesforce solutions including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and more. The interoperability with AWS also delivers differentiated value to customers, including improved availability, and reduced planned maintenance downtime.



Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Post Group, stated: “We are pleased to integrate the Salesforce CRM platform into the operating systems of our postal and courier business, Emirates Post, marking a significant stride towards operational excellence. The partnership with Salesforce and the solutions they provide will streamline processes and establish a unified customer-centric approach, empowering the business to meet customer requirements and expectations with precision and personalized services. The launch of Hyperforce in the UAE is a promising development, presenting innovative opportunities for business growth. It aligns with our collective efforts of supporting the UAE’s goal of becoming the region’s hub for technology and innovation”.





MENAFN17122023006633014413ID1107609622