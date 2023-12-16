Bakir Clinches Late Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohamed Trophy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bakir brought up a hat-trick of victories for Wathnan Racing as he won the Late Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohamed Trophy during the 15h Al Rayyan Meeting of Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club's (QREC) on Saturday.

At the Al Rayayn Racecourse, in 1500m contest for Local Purebred Arabians, the seven-year-old grey horse teamed up with trainer/jockey combination of Alban de Mieulle and Alberto Sanna to beat Al Shaqab Racing's Al Mirage by three quarters of a length to win the day's feature. Wathnan Racing's Sealine came third.

In the penultimate race of the day, Abdullah bin Fahad AH al-Attiyah-owned and Francois Rohaut-trained Djafar edge out Jabalah by a short head and land the spoils in the Group 2 PA Qatar National Day Trophy in 2000m race for Purebred Arabians under jockey Maxime Guyon.

HE Salah bin Ghanem bin Nasser al-Ali, Minister of Sports and Youth, in presence of Issa bin Mohamed al-Mohannadi, QREC Chairman, crowned the winners.

Earlier, the colours of Wathnan Racing were in the winners' enclosure as Haunted Dream marked his Qatar debut with a Gr3 QA victory, landing the Al Safliya Cup. The Hamad al-Jehani-trained four-year-old gelding pulled almost three lengths clear of her rivals, in the 2350m contest for Thoroughbreds, in the hands of jockey Gerald Mosse.

Wathnan Racing claimed its first win of the day, when Equinoxe sprouted wings in the home straight to land the Halul Island Cup for the third year running. The Alban de Mieulle-trained six-year-old star managed to hold on under jockey Alberto Sanna to clinch victory by a neck from Sky Blue in the 2000m Local Thoroughbred Open Race.

The Mohamed Abdulhadi S al-Hajri-owned and Rashid al-Jehani-trained General Panic won the Al Busayyir Cup as the four-year-old colt ran out a half-length winner of the 1500m Thoroughbred Conditions under jockey Tomas Lukasek, who was in the winning seat for the second time on the day.

The Al Wasmiyah Farm-owned Eddie's Boy also marked his second start in Qatar with a victory, winning the Falcon Cup for trainer Georges Mikhalides. The three-year-old colt took the 1200m Thoroughbred Conditions, getting the better of last year's winner Taxiwala by a head, under the in-form Lukas Delozier, who notched his third win on the day.

RESULTS 15th Al Rayyan Meeting -

The Late Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohamed

Trophy

WINNERS (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - The Late Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohamed Trophy, Local Purebred Arabians

Bakir, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Alberto Sanna

2 - Qatar National Day Trophy, Purebred Arabians (Gr2 PA)

Djafar, Francois Rohaut, Maxime Guyon

3 - Al Safliya Cup - Thoroughbred (Class 1 QA-Gr3) Shalfa Qualifier (Far Bend)

Haunted Dream, Hamad al-Jehani, Gerald Mosse

4 - Halul Island Cup - Local Thoroughbred Open Race (Class 2) (Far Bend)

Equinoxe, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Alberto Sanna

5 - Al Busayyir Cup - Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2) (Far Bend)

General Panic, Rashid al-Jehani, Tomas Lukasek

6 - Falcon Cup - Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2) (Far Bend)

Eddie's Boy, Georges Mikhalides, Lukas Delozier

7 - Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2) (Far Bend)

Posuelo Py, Hamad al-Jehani, Tomas Lukasek

8 - Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-85 (Class 4) (Far Bend)

Veverka Py, Mohamed Ghazali, Lukas Delozier

9 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6) (Far Bend)

Kay De Ghazal, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

