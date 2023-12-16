India, Oman Signed Pacts For Cooperation In Areas Including Combating Financial Crimes

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Dec 17 (NNN-PTI) – India and Oman, yesterday signed agreements for mutual cooperation in various fields, ranging from culture, information technology (IT) and combating financial crimes, during the state visit of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said.

The visiting Sultan held talks with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, during which the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest. Tariq arrived in Delhi on Friday.

After bilateral talks, the two leaders adopted a vision document, to shore up bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas, and also pushed for concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), as early as possible.

After the talks, the two sides announced the third tranche of Oman-India joint investment fund, worth 300 million U.S. dollars, that would be used for channelling investments into the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy.– NNN-PTI

