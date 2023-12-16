Bahrain King Declares 3-Day Mourning Over Kuwait Amir's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa extended condolences over the passing away of the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday.

The Royal Court, in a statement, also declared three days of official mourning and flying flags at half-mast as of today (Saturday).

The Bahraini king remembered the late Amir's efforts and achievements in serving his people and both Arab and Islamic nations, and supporting their issues, according to the statement.

"He was a wise leader who devoted his life to serving his people and his nation, and serving humanity," he said, voicing sincere condolences to Al-Sabah Family and the dear people of Kuwait.

For his part, Chairman of the Shura Council Ali Al-Saleh said the State of Kuwait and its loyal family and the Arab world have lost the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as a wise and sincere leader and Amir who was loyal to his religion, nation and people, as well as to both Arab and Muslims nations.

He remembered the late Amir's praiseworthy record of good and fruitful deeds and support for his country's development and progress Meanwhile, Bahrain has postponed all celebrations marking the kingdom's National Day slated for today (Saturday) and Sunday as a sign of mourning for the passing of the Amir of Kuwait. (end) kna

