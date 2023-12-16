Dubaidestinations: Capture The Beauty Of Winter In Hatta To Win Exciting Prizes

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 9:52 PM

Last updated: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 9:55 PM

Photography enthusiasts in the UAE have an opportunity to win exciting cash prizes this winter.

The Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) has announced an opportunity for photographers and videographers to showcase their talents and get great interaction on Instagram.

Themed "Our Winter in Hatta", the photography contest demands participants to capture the beauty of Hatta's winter. The contest that will continue till December 31 offers a first prize of Dh10,000. Launched under the Hatta Festival as part of the new #DubaiDestinations winter campaign, the second-place winner of the contest will get Dh7,000 while the third-place winner will get a prize money of Dh3,000.

Participants need to upload the entries on their Instagram accounts, using the hashtag #Hattafestival_HIPA. They should follow @HIPAAE and @BrandDubai on Instagram and tag both the handles on their entries. Videos and reels must be between 30 and 60 seconds.

Featuring diverse activities and attractions for families and children of all ages, the Hatta Festival aims to showcase the uniqueness of the region and its recent development as an eco-friendly destination. The festival also aims to promote Hatta's cultural, historical and natural treasures, and encourage visitors to enjoy its unique landscapes and recreational activities.

Ali bin Thalith, Secretary-General of the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA), said: "We are pleased to partner with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, to launch the 'Most Beautiful Photo and Video Reel in Hatta' competition. The contest forms part of our efforts to harness the power of visual storytelling to drive positive change and highlight the beauty, heritage and rich history of Hatta.

"Our past collaborations with diverse organisations have consistently demonstrated the benefits of such competitions. Photographers have the opportunity to win prizes, showcase their talent and raise their visibility, while the organisers are able to bring together a valuable collection of visual assets. At HIPA, we are committed to promote photographic talent and build a repository of unique visual content," he added.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: "We are happy to join hands with the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) to throw light on the scenic beauty of the Hatta region and various activities and events held as part of the Hatta Festival.

"The competition offers a unique opportunity for both professionals and amateurs to participate in photographic and video competitions and capture the distinctive facets of Hatta through their creative lenses. The contest also provides a platform for visitors to share their artistic perspectives and experiences of Hatta. The contest reflects the significant role of visual media in highlighting the beauty and cultural and historical significance of a destination like Hatta."

Al Suwaidi noted that the competition will remain open to festival visitors until December 31, coinciding with the end of the Hatta Festival.