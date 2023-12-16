Doha Institute For Graduate Studies Signs Agreement With Fadaat Media Group

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies signed an agreement with Fadaat Media Group recently to enhance cooperation in fields of mutual interest between the two parties.

This includes providing a framework for collaboration, facilitating the partnership agreement and defining the main elements of this cooperation and other points agreed upon by all.

The MoU will help develop different fields that include organising mutual programmes and workshops, exchanging expertise and experts, and enhancing future cooperation on consultation and studies.

Ares of cooperation also covers jointly designing and preparing a developmental training program across social media platforms, as well as offering training courses and programmes for the development of the administrative staff of Fadaat.

The MoU serves as an institutional framework for the activities of mutual benefit for both sides and the identification of areas of mutual interest with effect from the signing date and will be in force for three years.

Dr Ahmed al-Maweri, director of the Excellence Centre for Training and Consultation commented that the agreement establishes a horizon of fruitful and constructive collaborations in many areas, particularly in training, consultation, sharing knowledge and expertise, and maximising the benefits of the Centre programmes and courses.

Hamda AlKhochtali, director of the Fadaat Academy, pointed out that the Fadaat Media Group and its institutions have many expertise in various media disciplines, which they are happy to share with the Doha Institute in the coming three years through training programmes, strategic consultations and other forms.

MENAFN16122023000067011011ID1107606930