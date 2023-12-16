Israeli Forum Mourns Murder Of Hostage Inbar Hayman In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 16 (IANS) The Hostages and Missing Families Forum of Israel mourned the death of a 27-year-old woman, Inbar Hayman who was kidnapped from Haifa by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The forum said that she was murdered in Gaza.

Spokesperson of the forum, Liat Bell Sommer, in a statement said that she was a gifted and creative girl, who had full of love, selflessness, and joy for life.

She further said: "Inbar was an avid art enthusiast and graffiti artist. She had also studied film-making in high school and was a fan of Maccabi Haifa soccer team."

Inbar met her partner, Noam Alon almost two years ago while studying Visual Communication at the Wizo Academic Center in Haifa.

This month they were supposed to commence their fourth year of studies.

"On that horrific day, Inbar had made plans to go to a soccer game with her partner and travel to Sinai on vacation," the statement said.

Inbar Hayman was at the Reim Nature Festival and after noticing the terrorists, she ran away from the party with two male friends until she was caught by terrorists riding motorcycles.

Inbar left behind two parents and a brother.

