(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan Continues to Empower Community through Sport Sponsors 5th ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon







AMA Nissan emphasises importance of sports and healthy lifestyle through its support for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

Abu Dhabi, December 15, 2023 – Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has announced its continued support for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC). Building on the success of previous years' collaborations, Al Masaood Automobiles - Nissan is set to be a sponsor of the highly anticipated 5th edition of the marathon taking place on December 16, 2023.

Al Masaood prides itself on its ongoing commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and a culture of sports in Abu Dhabi. AMA Nissan's support for the marathon comes as an outcome of its ongoing partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which aims to host and support sporting events in the city, positioning it as a leading destination for such events.



As part of its Sports and Youth Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Pillar, Al Masaood actively supports various sports events throughout the year. The company remains dedicated to nurturing a culture of sports and establishing enduring partnerships with the local sports community and youth in the national capital.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles said,“The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is a shining example of community engagement in sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Our support for this initiative signifies the importance Al Masaood places on a culture steeped in movement and well-being, solidifying our city's reputation as a hub for major sporting events.

This partnership is about celebrating more than athleticism; it's about cultivating a culture of health, teamwork, and endurance – values deeply embedded within Al Masaood Automobiles.”

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, now in its fifth year, is expected to attract over 23,000 participants, including world-class elite runners and enthusiasts from all walks of life. This event has firmly established itself as a premier full-distance marathon, offering a challenging 42-kilometer route that winds through the heart of Abu Dhabi, starting at the ADNOC headquarters and featuring the city's iconic landmarks, including Al Bateen Palace, Qasr Al Hosn, and the World Trade Centre. The race will finish at the ADNOC Campus, near Baynunah Public Park, where a race village will be set up for participants and spectators.

This year also saw the return of the Race Series Edition for 2023 – a three-part race series designed to assist runners of all experience levels in their training leading up to the main event.

