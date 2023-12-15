Qatar's Al Khater Meets Interior Minister In Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Geneva: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with the Minister of Interior in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Rebar Ahmed, on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum 2023 in Geneva.
The two sides discussed cooperation relations and ways to boost them, particularly in relation to development projects.
Read Also
Qatar's Al Khater, UNRWA Commissioner-General discuss Gaza Al Khater discusses Gaza issues with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Al Khater, Jordan Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties
MENAFN15122023000063011010ID1107605930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.