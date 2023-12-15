Qatar's Al Khater Meets Interior Minister In Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with the Minister of Interior in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Rebar Ahmed, on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum 2023 in Geneva.

The two sides discussed cooperation relations and ways to boost them, particularly in relation to development projects.



