Monak E-Services Triumphs At Regional Finals Of Fintech World Cup In Riyadh

12 December 2023, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The eagerly anticipated pitch competition witnessed Monak E-Services emerge victorious among of the shortlist of start-ups, showcasing the innovative ecosystem thriving within Saudi Arabia's tech landscape.

The Fintech World Cup, organised by the Dubai Fintech Summit in collaboration with Trescon, provides fintech entrepreneurs with a platform to exhibit transformative innovations reshaping the industry at the Dubai Fintech Summit held in Dubai in 2024.

Monak E-Services, a MENA-based migrant fintech that offers financial inclusion and life services to workers in the Middle East through a partnered network, clinched victory at the regional finals hosted at DATE Fintech Show in Riyadh, marking a significant stride forward in revolutionary fintech solutions.

Following their win, Mazen Mostafa Abdel Aziz, Head of Partnerships at Monak E-Services, expressed gratitude for the remarkable platform and said,” It really matters to us to be a part of a stage where global juries and investors believe in our social mission and vision.”

During the event, the vibrant exchange of ideas and visionary insights underscored the evolution and dynamism of fintech in Saudi Arabia. The convergence of leading start-ups, global tech influencers, and visionary minds at DATE underscores its role in igniting Saudi Arabia's tech revolution and its commitment to driving sustained growth and innovation in the region's tech landscape.

The event served as a melting pot of visionary ideas and groundbreaking insights, illuminating the vibrant evolution of Saudi Arabia's fintech realm. The convergence of leading start-ups, global tech influencers, and visionary minds at DATE highlights its pivotal role in fuelling Saudi Arabia's tech revolution. It signifies a dedicated commitment to propelling sustained growth and fostering innovation within the region's tech landscape.

Sharath Ravi, CMO of Trescon, said, 'at Trescon we are committed to creating platforms that foster collaboration, growth, and development of key emerging technology ecosystems like AI and Fintech. Through events like DATE, we also strive to support economic development in alignment with key government initiatives like the national agenda detailed in Saudi Vision 2030. By incorporating events like the Fintech World Cup organized by Dubai Fintech Summit within DATE KSA, we bring some of the most exciting Fintech start-ups from Saudi Arabia and the MENA region to showcase their innovative offering to qualified global investors and gain invaluable market exposure.”

The second day of the DATE FinTech Show and DATE AI Show also boasted compelling keynote presentations and captivating panel discussions, aiming to drive deeper conversations about the adoption of these cutting-edge emerging tech solutions.

One such engaging session was the panel discussion on ' Digital Asset Regulation is Transcending: Creating a regulatory framework for the Digital Asset ecosystem to thrive'. Moderated by Vineet Budki, Managing Partner & CEO, Cypher Capital, the panel highlighted the latest developments in the regulatory landscape. The panellists, including Ian Arden, CEO, Mempool Ventures; Stefan Kimmel, CEO, M2; and Monica Brand Engel, CEO, Quona Capital, shared key insights on investor protection, financial stability, and AML/CFT compliance

Another noteworthy session focused on 'Empowerment Personified: Fintech's Impact on Women-led Enterprises.' Moderated by Nouf Hijazi, Business News Presenter at Al Arabiya, the panel deliberated on women's advocacy for gender inclusivity in the tech ecosystem. The panellists, including Emon Shakoor, CEO of Blossom MENA; Sonia Shaw, Partner & Vice President of Global Partnerships at CoinW; and Elina Idrisova, Regional Director at Elevatus, shared compelling views advocating empowerment in the fintech space to drive much-needed change.

The conclusion of this successful event sparks anticipation for the forthcoming edition set to take place in Indonesia on 12th and 13th June 2024, poised to equip businesses with state-of-the-art tech solutions, offering an exclusive glimpse into tomorrow's innovation and technology.

