SLR 1.5 Billion Allocation For Development Of Science Education And AI Technology

(MENAFN- NewsIn) By Sugeeswara Senadhira/Daily News

Colombo, December 15: In a welcome move, though belated, to speed up the growth of science education, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced the largest budget allocation in the country's history for technology, science, and research on Sunday.

Speaking at the 100th memorial birthday celebration of Professor Stanley Wijesundara at the Temple Trees, the President emphasized the importance of fostering innovation and research to drive the nation's progress.

The unprecedented budget allocation is aimed at bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to Sri Lanka, with a focus on advancing scientific and technological research activities. Appropriately, the President also virtually inaugurated the“Stanley Wijesundara AI Corner” at the University of Colombo, a testament to the commitment to advancing AI technology in the country.

President thanked Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena for organizing the Professor Stanley Wijesundara's 100th birthday celebration at the Temple Trees and reminded the audience that not only

Prof. Wijesundera but also Moratuwa University Vice Chancellor Prof. Chandratne Patuwathavithane and some academics of the University of Peradeniya. Assistant Registrar of Peradeniya University, T E Nagahawatte was also killed during that dark period 1988-1990. The President also referred to the JVP's killings of student leaders of rival factions such as Daya Pathirana who was abducted, tortured and murdered.

President Wickremesinghe lamented the broader context of violence during that era, recalling the tragic incidents involving students, professors, and monks. He underscored the importance of remembering these events, clarifying that the Police were not responsible for the killings and urging the nation to reflect on the loss of valuable contributors to education and science.

The President expressed gratitude for Professor Wijesundara's significant contributions to higher education and science, acknowledging his pivotal role in the development of Colombo University. While lamenting the tragic loss of Professor Stanley Wijesundara, President Wickremesinghe expressed gratitude for his significant contributions to higher education and science. Pointing out the serious setback caused the growth of science and information technology education due to the loss of Prof. Wijesundera and Prof Patuwathavithane, the President highlighted the need for a robust institutional system to cultivate a digital and green economy, positioning Sri Lanka as a global player in emerging fields.

President Wickremesinghe also referred to the assasination of erudite monks like Ven. Kotikawatte Saddhatissa Thera, who was killed few days after the assassination of Gladys Jayawardene, former Chairman of State Pharmaceutical Corporation of Sri Lanka who was the sister-in-law of President J. R. Jayewardene.

President Wickremesinghe also discussed the growing significance of Artificial Intelligence and the need for careful handling of AI. He announced that 1.5 billion rupees have been allocated in the next year's budget specifically for AI technology, marking the initiation of Sri Lanka's journey into advancing AI capabilities.

He outlined plans to establish the Technology and Innovation Council, tasked with utilizing the allocated funds to drive commercial applications of technology across various sectors.

Reflecting on his personal connection with Professor Wijesundara, President Wickremesinghe shared childhood memories and highlighted their collaboration in 1977 on the new university Bill.

The President acknowledged Professor Wijesundara's dedication to the development of Colombo University, particularly in collaboration with Dr. Samaranayake to enhance the science department and establish a computer center. He also commended Professor Wijesundara's interest in science and agriculture, emphasizing the significant strides made under his leadership.

Addressing the current global landscape, President Wickremesinghe discussed the growing significance of artificial intelligence. He highlighted recent international efforts, including discussions among world leaders and proposed legislation by the European Union, to regulate and control the use of AI technology. The President emphasized the need for careful handling of AI, recognizing its potential while addressing concerns about its uncontrolled application.

As the President concluded his remarks, he urged the nation to embrace the changing technological landscape and underscored the Government's commitment to steering Sri Lanka toward a future marked by innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness. The memorial celebration of Professor Stanley Wijesundara thus became a symbolic moment, not just to honour a distinguished scientist but to usher in a new era of technological and scientific advancements for Sri Lanka.

Prof. Mohan Munasinghe delivered the Stanley Wijesundera Birth Centenary Oration on sustainable development. He pointed out that at the current rate of global consumption, in the next 50 years, the demand will be double the total of the entire production of the earth.“We will need another planet to meet the demand and as we have only one planet we have to cut down consumption, he warned.

