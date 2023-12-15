Shaking Up The C-Suite

(MENAFN- 3BL) This ESG Talk mini-series highlights episodes with Bob Eccles, a leading authority on integrated reporting, and Maher Al-Haffar, the chief financial officer of Cemex. Both guests join co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss how the roles of the chief sustainability officer and chief financial officer are evolving alongside ESG.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , Google , and YouTube .