Baku State Customs To Use Artificial Intelligence To Inspect Cars

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Baku Main Customs Department of the State Customs Committee
(SCC) will use artificial intelligence to inspect cars from 1
January 2024, Azernews reports.
In addition, from next year it is planned to apply a unified
methodology for determining the customs value of goods, preliminary
determination of customs payments, development of a practical guide
for determining the origin of goods, and logical cross-checking of
declaration schedules.
