               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku State Customs To Use Artificial Intelligence To Inspect Cars


12/15/2023 6:10:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Baku Main Customs Department of the State Customs Committee (SCC) will use artificial intelligence to inspect cars from 1 January 2024, Azernews reports.

In addition, from next year it is planned to apply a unified methodology for determining the customs value of goods, preliminary determination of customs payments, development of a practical guide for determining the origin of goods, and logical cross-checking of declaration schedules.

MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107602579

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search