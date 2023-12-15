EU Leaders Agree On 12Th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leaders of the European Union have agreed on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in a statement on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"EU leaders have agreed on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. It may concern the export of welding machines, chemicals, defense technologies and software licensing. It is very important that it is planned to impose an embargo on Russian diamonds," the statement said.

According to Yermak, there is hope that the new sanctions package will be officially adopted in the coming days.

U.S. hits Russia, its allies with another package of

"The Yermak-McFaul International Working Group is actively working with our partners and a number of proposals will be included in this package," Yermak said.

As reported, on December 14, the UK government approved a law on restrictions on goods, technologies and sources of funding that could support Russia's war against Ukraine.