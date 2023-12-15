(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The DSF Fireworks Are Back! Spectacular Displays to Illuminate the Night Sky Every Evening





- Displays begin on 15 December and run each evening until 14 January across four locations citywide

- New Year's Eve sees awe-inspiring pyrotechnic shows at all four locations



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 December 2023: Prepare to be dazzled with mesmerising displays of light and colour as Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) lights up the night skies with the arrival of the much loved DSF Fireworks Nights presented by Al Zarooni Group. Starting this Friday (15 December) and running through until 14 January, DSF delivers unforgettable pyrotechnic displays at four iconic Dubai destinations, creating out-of-this-world experiences that are for everyone to enjoy. We share the low down on where to go to get the best possible views each and every evening.



Dubai Festival City Mall: 15 – 24 December 2023 | Make sure you catch the incredible DSF Fireworks Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, where the skies will be illuminated every evening at 9pm from 15 to 24 December, marking the start of this spectacular celebration series. Al Seef: 25 December - 4 January 2024 | Experience the awe-inspiring fireworks in the historic heart of the city at Al Seef from 25 December to 4 January, nightly at 9pm. Wander through the narrow streets to discover uplifting messages written in neon as part of the captivating Dubai Lights: Dubai Neon light installation, which also features 40 neon-lit abras sailing across the creek.



Hatta Festival: every weekend until 31 December 2023 | Coinciding with DSF, visitors can escape to the picturesque mountains of Hatta, where fireworks will paint the night sky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings until 31 December as part of the Hatta Festival. Catch the dazzling displays from 15 to 17 December, again from 22 to 24 December, and from 29 to 30 December Shows start at

8pm. New Year's Eve Extravaganza at Bluewaters, The Beach, JBR, Al Seef, and Hatta - 31 December 2023 | Bid farewell to the year in impeccable style at Bluewaters, The Beach, JBR, Al Seef, and Hatta with fireworks nights, featuring a special midnight display to ring in the New Year at 11:59pm on 31 December at each of the locations.

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR: 5 - 14 January 2024 | Continue the excitement into the start of 2024 at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR with mesmerising nightly fireworks displays at 9pm from 5 to 14 January. Don't forget you can also take in two all-new spectacular DSF Drone Shows presented by Emarat Petroleum at 8pm and 10pm at the same location each evening.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners



Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai's perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment –

each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.



