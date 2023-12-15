Over 1600 UAE Nationals Benefit From Nafis' Talent Programme

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) revealed that 58 training programmes have been implemented within the framework of the Talent Programme, launched last year in March as part of Nafis' initiatives, in partnership with 12 prominent entities across the UAE.

More than 1600 Emiratis have benefited from the training programmes offered by the Talent Programme thus far, focusing on strategic priority sectors including technology, healthcare, tourism, banking and finance, trade and retail, and education.

The training programmes under the Talent Programme are designed in coordination with accredited training entities and are tailored to meet the requirements of the job market. Participants of the programme can acquire globally recognized professional certifications through a wide range of specialised programmes available on the Nafis platform. Additionally, the training programmes are designed with the aim of qualifying and enabling job seekers in alignment with the specific job requirements of private sector employers.

The Talent Programme's courses are provided free of charge to all UAE nationals seeking employment and those currently employed in the private sector.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said:“The Ministry is working closely with ETCC to enhance the offerings of Nafis, and notably its training opportunities for Emirati job seekers and those employed in the private sector who wish to improve their skills and capabilities within vital specialisations required by the job market.”

He added:“The Ministry and Nafis are actively seeking partnerships for the implementation of the Talent Programme, including government and private sector entities, training centers, and diplomatic bodies. To date, 12 agreements have been signed to ensure the delivery of top- notch training programmes, opening up opportunities for nationals to explore a variety of professional opportunities within the private sector”.

“We remain committed to fostering more partnerships and attracting UAE nationals towards various specialisations, as part of our efforts to increase the competitiveness of UAE nationals”, he further added.

Partners:

Nafis has forged numerous partnerships with prestigious academic institutions, centers and institutes to implement the Talent Programme. These include the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abu Dhabi Center for Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), Etisalat Academy, PwC Academy, Dubai College of Tourism, ADGM Academy, Swiss School for Tourism & Hospitality.

The training programmes span across various sectors and fields, such as finance, banking and insurance, industry and manufacturing, tourism, retail as well as IT – which includes specialised training opportunities for IT graduates such as the”Blockchain Programme and Artificial Intelligence Diploma, among others, all aiming to qualify UAE nationals for private sector employment and facilitate their integration into the UAE job market.