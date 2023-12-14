Parliament Security Breach Case: Two More Detained, Police Likely To Recreate Crime Scene Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) After arresting Lalit Jha, the Delhi Police have detained two more persons in connection with its probe into the December 13 Parliament security breach case, said sources, adding that the crime scene may be recreated on Friday.

Jha was arrested on Thursday night.

According to Delhi Police's Special Cell sources, the police have detained two more persons who have been identified as Mahesh and Kailash.

The source also said that the Special Cell is also likely to recreate the crime scene outside Parliament to understand how they managed to go inside the Lok Sabha with the smoke canisters.

The source also said that Jha, who was arrested on Thursday night, will be produced before the court.

Jha had surrendered at Kartavya Path police station in New Delhi District on Thursday night and was handed over to the Special Cell for further investigation into the incident, the sources said.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent four accused persons, arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach case, to seven days' police custody.

The case registered against them and Jha, a resident of West Bengal and a native of Bihar, at the Parliament Street police station involves sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 186 (obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from duty) of the IPC, along with sections 16 and 18 of UAPA.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution labelled the arrested individuals as terrorists, asserting that they orchestrated a well-planned attack on Parliament with the intention of inciting fear.

The police informed the court that they have included Sections 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA Act in the charges against the accused.

The police said that individuals exceeded their rights by jumping from the gallery into the seating area of the MPs, constituting trespass.

--IANS

aks/dpb