100 Days Of Karnataka’S Cauvery Struggle Meets With Government Silence; Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The poignant battle for Karnataka's Cauvery struggle has marked 100 days, with the farmers protesting against the state government to stop the release of the Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu. The District Farmers Welfare Committee's war has met with the disappointment of the silence from the government.

Despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's visit to Mandya on the 56th day of the struggle, where he pledged support for the farmers' cause, subsequent orders from the Water Management Committee to release water to Tamil Nadu twice have left protestors disheartened. The absence of any response or action from the government since the CM's visit has exacerbated the frustration among the fighters.

The Cauvery struggle, which initially gained momentum with Mandya's Bandh, cascaded into Bengaluru and Karnataka Bandhs and gradually weakened over some time. Efforts to invest new life into the movement, broaden the reach, and transition into a more forceful phase have faced challenges. The protest largely remained confined to fasting and sit-ins, failing to expand across taluks or sustain its initial enthusiasm.

Following the Chief Minister's visit, internal disagreements among activists regarding the continuation of the struggle surfaced, leading to debates and a brief 45-minute sit-in. While some argued for announcing a special package for the farmers, others contended that ceasing the protest amid a water release order would send the wrong message, advocating for its continuation.

Despite ongoing sit-ins, protests, and fasting spanning a hundred days, the water flow to Tamil Nadu persists unabated, echoing the fighters' concerns about the movement's impact and the government's unresponsiveness. Even as the Belagavi session saw no discussion on the Cauvery issue, with all MLAs, including the district in-charge minister, in attendance, the promises made to the protestors seem unfulfilled.

The fading interest among fighters and the diminishing momentum of the movement has led to discussions among leaders on how to conclude this prolonged struggle, while the voices of BJP-JDS, initially supportive, have now receded into silence.