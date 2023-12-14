Ukraine, Estonia's Defense Chiefs Discuss Defense Procurement Cooperation, Battlefield Situation, Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of Ukraine discussed with his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur cooperation in the field of defense procurement and the possibility of establishing joint ventures with Estonian defense companies.

That's according to Umerov's posting on Facebook.

The head of the Ukraine's Defense Ministry briefed his Estonian colleague about the situation at the front lines and thanked his nation for allocating the latest military aid package worth EUR 80 million, which included, in particular, Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

The minister also expressed his personal gratitude to Pevkur for creating a sustainable long-term strategy for Ukraine's victory.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 14, the Ministry of Defense of Estonia announced a decision to donate EUR 80 million in defense aid to Ukraine.