Indoor Ag-Con Announces Opening Keynote Speaker: Paul Sellew, Founder And CEO Of Little Leaf Farms

- Paul Sellew, Founder & CEO, Little Leaf FarmsLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Indoor Ag-Con is excited to announce Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO of Little Leaf Farms , will give the 2024 edition's opening morning headline keynote address on Monday, March 11th at 8 am at Caesars Forum Las Vegas. Little Leaf Farms is the largest U.S. greenhouse producer of hydroponic baby greens and sold in over 5,000 grocery stores and fine dining establishments. Sellew has built a successful career on his belief in sustainable agriculture. In total, Indoor Ag-Con will feature three headliner Keynote presentations by prominent and influential leaders, as well as a comprehensive Conference, highlighting timely topics and trends in the indoor agriculture world during the March 11-12, 2024 run.With over 30 years of experience developing and leading successful companies, Sellew is on a mission to transform the way food is grown through peri-urban agricultural practices that are rebuilt for the modern world. With an emphasis on a“farming company” mindset as opposed to taking a“tech play” approach to growing food, Little Leaf Farms is poised to break $100 million in sales by the end of the calendar year. Little Leaf Farms sees a bright future for itself as the country's #1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and can now add one more milestone to its list: the #1 best-selling packaged lettuce in New England.Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms has been growing fresh, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days a year since 2015 and its footprint is also growing. Little Leaf Farms recently opened its newest greenhouse in McAdoo, Pennsylvania, the fifth greenhouse for Little Leaf Farms, and the brand's second greenhouse in Pennsylvania. Little Leaf Farms also recently broke ground on a third greenhouse on the McAdoo site in August, with a planned opening in the second half of 2024.“Little Leaf Farms is a true success story in part thanks to our mission of growing, packaging and marketing the highest-quality branded leafy greens for our customers,” said Paul Sellew, founder and CEO of Little Leaf Farms.“I look forward to being part of Indoor Ag-Con this year and am excited to share lessons learned with other passionate, disruptive leaders in this industry.”"We're thrilled to have Paul Sellew as our opening Keynote speaker as his expertise and success in the industry are a testament to Indoor Ag-Con's commitment to featuring leaders who are driving transformative change,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con.“Sellew's insights into sustainable farming practices and the success of Little Leaf Farms will provide valuable perspectives and elevate the attendee experience.”In addition to Indoor Ag-Con's Keynotes, the event will feature educational panels, debates and other presentation formats aligned in several Conference tracks. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy quality networking events and explore an expanded expo floor bringing together 200+ suppliers and service providers representing the top names and emerging leaders in the controlled environment agriculture sector. For more information on the full line-up of sessions, exhibitors and events, please visit .ABOUT:Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse |controlled environment agriculture. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit .

