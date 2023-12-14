Zelensky Visits U.S. Army Command In Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following his official visit to Norway, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the U.S. Army Command in Europe, which is based in Wiesbaden, Germany.

According to the president's press servic , Volodymyr Zelensky met with Commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of U.S. Europe and Africa, General Darryl Williams, Commander of the Ukraine Defense Assistance Group, Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto.

The parties discussed the work of the Security Assistance Group, the specifics of ensuring the logistics of ammunition and military equipment supplies, its repair and maintenance.

Zelensky also spoke with the Ukrainian military, who are working in Wiesbaden as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operational group under the Security Assistance Group.

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are engaged in coordinating the supply of material and technical assistance from partner countries to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, training of the Defense Forces personnel in the territory of partner countries, as well as coordinating the repair and maintenance of Western military equipment provided by Ukraine's partners.



















































As Ukrinform reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Norway following a visit to the United States.