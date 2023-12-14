European Azerbaijan School Hosted International Volunteering Day Celebration (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) EAS celebrated International Volunteering Day at School with a
special visit from the British Ambassador in Azerbaijan, His
Excellency Mr Fergus Auld.
The occasion was an opportunity to highlight the importance of
volunteering and being part of the Duke of Edinburgh International
Award. EAS collaboration between the British Embassy, the Foreign,
Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and the implementation of
the Duke of Edinburgh International Award signifies a commitment to
celebrating the transformative power of volunteering worldwide.
In an exciting global initiative, the Duke of Edinburgh
International Award is partnering all over the world to inspire
volunteers from all corners of the globe.
His Excellency, the UK Ambassador, commended EAS School for
initiating the Duke of Edinburgh International Award journey and
emphasised the role of volunteering in transforming
communities.
During the event, EAS students presented their innovative Duke
of Edinburgh Environmental Projects and demonstrated a profound
understanding and knowledge in finding future environmental
solutions. Their creative and innovative ideas showcased practical
solutions for energy conservation, exemplifying a commitment to
effective resource utilisation. The ambassador observed these
inspiring presentations and awarded certificates recognising our
students' dedication.
EAS community invites all people to carry forward the spirit of
volunteering and environmental responsibility. All together can
weave a tapestry of positive change, preserving the world's energy
sources and embracing a future illuminated by sustainable practices
and modern technologies.
