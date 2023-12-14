Movement Of Trucks To Enter Slovakia From Ukraine Partially Resumed Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The movement of trucks to cross into to Slovakia from Ukraine has been partially resumed.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 06:00, 28 trucks have been registered to leave Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint. 24 of them have already passed all types of control on the Slovak side," the statement says.

The State Border Guard Service noted that as of 19:30 on December 13, the Slovak side partially resumed the movement of truck for entry into its territory.

4,300 trucks in queues at Ukraine

It was previously reported that two trucks per hour would be allowed to enter Slovakia. In fact, three-four trucks are allowed to enter per hour.

As reported by Ukrinform, representatives of the Union of Road Carriers of Slovakia (UNAS) blocked the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod checkpoint on December 11 at 16:10.