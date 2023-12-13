Al-Sisi Reiterates Egypt's Support For DRC's Development Initiatives

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has reiterated Egypt's commitment to aiding the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with its development initiatives, reflecting the longstanding and unique ties between the two nations.

The affirmation came during a phone conversation on Wednesday with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

Presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy reported that the discussion covered bilateral relations, with both leaders reviewing key cooperation areas and expressing a mutual eagerness to broaden these ties.

“The dialogue also addressed the African continent's situation, where both presidents underscored their dedication to enhancing collective African efforts to foster stability, peace, and security, and to intertwine these efforts with developmental pursuits, aligning with the African peoples' hopes,” stated the spokesperson.