Norway's Government Elaborates On Five-Year Aid Package To Ukraine

Norway's long-term aid package for Ukraine will be distributed in such areas as budget support for the government to pay for services, donations in the form of air defense equipment, co-financing of industry for the production of ammunition, and support for the winter response plan.

This is stated by the government's press service, reports Ukrinform.

It is noted that on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre announced four key allocations to Ukraine as part of this long-term, five-year support package worth NOK 75 billion (over $6.8 billion).

NOK 135 million (over $12 million) in budget support for the government of Ukraine so that it can provide such critical services as education, health care, and pension payments. In addition, early next year, Norway will allocate NOK 3 billion (over $270 million) in budget support. This aid will be provided through the World Bank's Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF).

NOK 335 million (over $30 million) in additional donations in the form of air defense capabilities to protect Ukrainians from Russian strikes.

NOK 1 billion (almost $85 million) in co-financing to strengthen the defense industry's ability to produce more munitions and missiles.

NOK 137 million (over $11 million) to support the UN's winter response plan for Ukraine – food and water, warm clothing, blankets, and shelters for those whose home were destroyed during winter.

This funding comes in addition to contributions already announced in 2023, the government added.

As reported, in July, Norway announced it would provide aid to Ukraine in the amount of about EUR 7 billion over the next five years.

Currently, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is in Norway where he is taking part in the second Ukraine-Northern Europe summit. Before that, he made a working visit to the United States of America, where he met with President Joe Biden and U.S. congressmen.

At a meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced the allocation of $1.8 billion in aid to Ukraine.