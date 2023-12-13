Amman Chamber Of Commerce Explores Trade Boost With European Union

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra) -- Nabil Khatib, the First Deputy of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), engaged in discussions on Wednesday with Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, the Ambassador of the European Union Mission, exploring avenues to strengthen trade, investment relations, and partnerships between Jordan and the European Union.In the meeting, various aspects of collaboration between the Chamber and the European Union were deliberated, emphasizing the sustained support for Jordan's private sector efforts and programs. The focus was on qualifying the workforce through specialized initiatives and modern, advanced training programs.Khatib underscored the commitment of His Majesty King Abdullah II to foster strategic relations with European Union countries, acknowledging their significant support to Jordan. He highlighted the new investment environment law, providing substantial advantages and incentives to investors.Jordan and the European Union, Khatib noted, share distinguished relations across various domains, serving as a potent stimulus for business owners to elevate them to higher levels.He said the European Union is Jordan's second-largest trading partner, citing agreements to enhance economic relations and simplify rules of origin, aiming to boost trade exchange.Emphasizing the need to balance export-import levels, Khatib pointed to the existing opportunities to collaborate closely with European partners. The desire of the Jordanian private sector to strengthen economic, investment, and trade ties, as well as exchange experiences, was highlighted, along with the prospects presented by Jordan's economy and its free trade agreements.Chatzisavas highlighted the European Union's support programs, especially in training, focusing on job creation and sustainable economic growth.He announced plans for a Jordanian-European business forum in April next year, aimed at establishing trade and investment alliances and attracting European investors to Jordan. The forum will include participation from public and private sector entities to enhance investment and trade relations.Chatzisavas stressed Jordan's attractiveness for investment, citing its safe and stable environment. He highlighted the ongoing efforts of the European Union mission to inform Union investors about the available investment and economic opportunities in Jordan.Additionally, the mission will distribute a questionnaire to gauge the private sector's opinion on the current state of the Jordanian economy, he added.