Maine regulators to decide adopting California-style regulations for car emissions

(MENAFN) Maine's Board of Environmental Protection is set to decide on whether the state should adopt California-style regulations to significantly limit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles. The proposal, scheduled for a decision on December 21, aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, already a growing trend. If approved, the standards would apply to 2027 vehicles, requiring 82 percent of new vehicles sold to be considered zero-emission by the 2032 model year.



Twelve states have already embraced California's standards to increase electric vehicle sales and reduce traditional vehicle sales as part of efforts to meet climate goals. Maine has a history of adopting stronger standards beyond federal baseline requirements, aligning with California's approach. Advocates, such as the Natural Resources Council of Maine, view the proposal as a positive step for consumers, the environment, and efficiency.



However, critics, including House Republican leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, argue that the plan is impractical due to the state's geography and infrastructure. The public response during a summer hearing reflected concerns from many Mainers who oppose the proposal, with some urging regulators not to transform Maine into a state resembling California. The decision carries implications for the state's future automotive landscape and environmental efforts.

MENAFN13122023000045015682ID1107587773