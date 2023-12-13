Masaba Gupta: Audio Format Of Storytelling Is Taxing & Challenging

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Ace fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta, who has lent her voice to Lisa Cartwright in Marvel's 'Westlanders: Black Widow', has opened up on the audio format of storytelling, and said it's a lot more taxing and challenging.

The Hindi Audible Original podcast series 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow' features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the voice of Black Widow/Helen Black, Masaba as Lisa Cartwright, Vihaan Samat as Jordan Temple, Adah Sharma as Yelena Belova, Nitu Chandra as Judy Kratz and Aditi Bhatia as K.I.M.

Talking to IANS, Masaba said she found this medium intriguing because for her audio typically follows the video format of something.

"But this was new because you are building the world through audio. And it's a lot more taxing and challenging because it's not like people can lean on the visual to understand something. I found it challenging also because there was no reference. I find it very intriguing. It's a surprise for me but I am excited for this new gen and new layer that is unlocked of storytelling," said Masaba.

On working with Kareena, the judge of the 'MTV Supermodel of the Year' said: "If you are in the same story you have to be on the same wavelength. By which I mean that when you are especially recording voice only it can't be me speaking at different bandwidth and her speaking at different bandwidth, even though we had different characters we have to match that."

"But interestingly it worked out. A big part of my reason to say yes to this project was that Kareena is playing the black widow. and she is full of surprises and she is bringing something new to the table," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Masaba was last seen in 'Modern Love: Mumbai'.

--IANS

sp/prw