Bihar Shocker: Pregnant Woman Dies After Husband Sets Her On Fire For Carrying Female Fetus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident in Bihar's Jamui district, a pregnant woman, identified as Radha Devi, met a horrific fate at the hands of her husband, Ranjeet Shah. Desperate for a male child, Shah allegedly set her ablaze upon learning that she was carrying a female fetus. Radha Devi, 27 years old and four months pregnant, succumbed to her injuries during treatment following the incident.

The appalling act occurred after Shah reportedly discovered the gender of the fetus through an illegal ultrasound conducted at a private clinic in Jamui. Pouring kerosene on his wife, he ignited the fire, causing severe burn injuries. Radha Devi was initially taken to a private hospital and later referred to Sadar Hospital, where she tragically passed away due to her injuries.

AK Azad, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Barhat police station, mentioned the discovery of a kerosene bottle and a matchbox at the crime scene. He confirmed the absconding of the accused and his entire family, with ongoing efforts to apprehend them.

Reports revealed that Radha Devi had previously informed her parents about the ultrasound and her husband's fervent desire for a male child. Kedar Shah, the victim's brother-in-law, disclosed Ranjeet Shah's intense desire for a son, aggravated by the fact that he already had two daughters.

This appalling incident echoes a similarly tragic event from last year in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, where a pregnant woman's body was exhumed after her husband killed her upon discovering she was carrying a female fetus. The husband was subsequently arrested by the UP Police on murder charges.

