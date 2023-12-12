Formfree President Eric Lapin To Speak On Artificial Intelligence At MISMO Winter Summit

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 12, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - FormFree ® today announced its President Eric Lapin has been selected to speak at the MISMO Winter Summit taking place January 8-11, 2024, at The Woodlands Resort just outside of Houston, Texas. Lapin will speak on a panel titled“Demystifying Artificial Intelligence, Digital Identity and Blockchain” during a brown-bag lunch session on January 9 from 12:30 pm-1:25 pm CT. He will be joined by fellow panelists Devin Caster, principal, product solutions at CoreLogic; Rishi Godse, principal technical architect at USAA; and Shawn Jobe, vice president and head of business development at Informative Research.







Image Caption: FormFree president Eric Lapin.

A mortgage industry veteran of more than 25 years, Lapin's experience at FormFree and past leadership roles at Old Republic (NYSE: ORI), Black Knight (NYSE: BKI), Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) and Provident Bank (acquired by PNC) have made him an in-demand speaker on AI, blockchain and other innovative topics related to housing finance technology. His past speaking engagements include the Conference of State Bank Supervisors' Regulatory Summit, the Government Blockchain Association's Blockchain and Infrastructure Conference, Experience FinXTech and NAHREP's TechCon.

“Lenders that want to maintain their innovative edge in 2024 and beyond need to keep pace with the fast-evolving field of artificial intelligence and understand the risks and opportunities it presents to originators, investors and consumers,” said Lapin.“By bringing this essential content to its Winter Summit, MISMO is helping mortgage finance leaders prepare for a fundamental shift in the way we do business.”

The Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO®) is a not-for-profit, wholly owned subsidiary of the Mortgage Bankers Association responsible for developing standards for exchanging information and conducting business in the U.S. mortgage finance industry. Its three annual summits (Winter, Summer and Fall) facilitate networking and collaboration among industry colleagues while providing opportunities to learn the latest mortgage industry updates.

To register for MISMO's Winter Summit, visit .

About FormFree®:

FormFree empowers consumers to understand their ability to pay and share it with lenders like never before. Using FormFree's Passport® app, consumers can verify all the core financial data required by loan underwriters - including identity, assets, income, employment credit history and cash-flow data - in seconds. Once consumers are ready to transact, they can anonymously share their verified data on the FormFree Exchange (FFX) and receive immediate offers from a marketplace of lenders who fully understand their ability to pay, residual income and eligibility for down payment assistance and inclusive lending programs. For more information, visit or follow FormFree on LinkedIn .

X: @RealFormFree #mortgage #mortgageindustry #fintech #digitalmortgage @MISMOStandards

News Source: FormFree