Global Humanitarian Overview 2024 Launched

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A United Nations (UN) official has called for a collective effort to find long-lasting solutions to global challenges and highlighted the role of diplomacy, generosity, and partnership, aligning with Qatar's approach to crisis response.

Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Co-ordinator at the Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, was giving a presentation of the 2024 Global Humanitarian Overview at the Doha Forum 2023 Monday.

“It is time to redouble our efforts to look at the root causes of humanitarian need, conflict, climate change, and economic dynamics and it is time to look at ways back durable solutions. We must all be part of the process of looking at ways back for people,” he said.

“Diplomacy also links us to the kind of approach that Qatar applies to crisis...it applies diplomacy, it applies generosity, it applies leverage and it applies a partnership,” Griffiths stated.

The event, which was followed by a panel discussion, was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani. Griffiths thanked Qatar for its continuous efforts in seeking peace and providing humanitarian aid, particularly its diplomatic efforts in Gaza.

Acknowledging the success of recent efforts in Gaza to bring moments of peace, the UN official highlighted the ongoing challenges, including the destruction caused by military operations and the threats to neighbouring countries. He expressed reliance on Qatar's PM and his government, recognising their demonstrated generosity, creative diplomacy, and humanitarian commitment. As the world approaches 2024, Griffiths painted a sobering picture, noting that nearly 300mn people worldwide need humanitarian assistance and protection. He underlined the factors contributing to the challenges, pointing out new and re-emerging conflicts, the worldwide climate emergency, economic pressures, climate disasters, disease outbreaks, and various other elements as key drivers of the operational need for humanitarian agencies.

Echoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' remarks, Griffiths applauded the resilience and efforts of the humanitarian community in 2023, which helped 228mn people worldwide despite facing a severe funding crisis. He expressed concern over the worst funding shortfall in years, receiving just over one third of the required $57bn.“We're assuming a wider call to action. Humanitarian assistance cannot be the entire solution. Everyone needs to be part of this process, it is not something that you hand the button on from one community to the next,” he said, stressing the importance of addressing root causes such as conflict, climate change, and economic dynamics.

