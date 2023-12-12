               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Dispose Of Imported Potatoes From Belarus


12/12/2023 10:09:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. More than 41 tons of potatoes transported from Belarus to Azerbaijan were discovered to have quarantine organisms, Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend .

According to the information, personnel of the Agency submitted samples of food potatoes imported from Belarus to the Food Security Institute's laboratory in response to Lars 77 LLC's plea.

According to the analysis results, quarantine organism - brown rot was discovered in a batch of food potatoes weighing 20,980 kg, and ring rot was detected in a batch of food potatoes weighing 20,450 kg.

In compliance with the law, the decision was made to dispose of the products that were unfit for eating.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107581742

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search