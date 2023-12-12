Azerbaijan To Dispose Of Imported Potatoes From Belarus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. More than 41
tons of potatoes transported from Belarus to Azerbaijan were
discovered to have quarantine organisms, Food Safety Agency of
Azerbaijan told Trend .
According to the information, personnel of the Agency submitted
samples of food potatoes imported from Belarus to the Food Security
Institute's laboratory in response to Lars 77 LLC's plea.
According to the analysis results, quarantine organism - brown
rot was discovered in a batch of food potatoes weighing 20,980 kg,
and ring rot was detected in a batch of food potatoes weighing
20,450 kg.
In compliance with the law, the decision was made to dispose of
the products that were unfit for eating.
