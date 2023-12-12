Nat'l Conf. To Honor Past Kuwaiti Prominent Figures Dec. 19

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Danah Al-Shehabi

KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The 22nd "From Kuwait We Start, In Kuwait We End" conference will be held on December 19th, Tuesday, to honor past Kuwaiti prominent figures who excelled in different disciplines and fields, said a Kuwaiti official on Tuesday.

The conference will be held under the auspices of Sheikh Abdullah Mishal Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, revealed Attorney Yousef Al-Yassin, Chairman of the Supreme Supervisory Committee of the annual National Conference.

The venue of the event will be the theater of Al-Babtain Central Library for Arabic Poetry, next to the Grand Mosque and it will begin at 05:30 pm local-time, he added.

Al-Yassin reiterated that the conference would be honoring a group of important Kuwaiti figures in various fields of national and humanitarian work.

He stated the general goal from the conference was to boost patriotism and spreading the meaning of moderation in all sectors of Kuwaiti society by remembering the biographies and role models of national figures who lived to serve their country.

Al-Yassin thanked all those who took part in the organization of the upcoming event and also the sponsors, hoping that the conference would add its legacy of promoting Kuwait's brightest and finest. (end)

