Yemen Houthis take credit for attack on Norwegian vessel heading to Israel

(MENAFN) The Houthi rebels in Yemen have taken credit for an attack on the Norwegian vessel Strinda, alleging that it was transporting oil destined for Israel.



"It was targeted with a naval missile," Houthi military representative Yahya Saree stated in a aired declaration on Tuesday.



He mentioned that the group would persist in its mission to obstruct Israeli ships from traversing the Red Sea along the Yemeni coastline.



In an announcement on Tuesday, the Central Command of the US military reported that a cruise missile designed for anti-ship operations was “launched from the Houthi-controlled area of Yemen,” successfully striking the Strinda.



“There were no US ships in the vicinity at the time of the attack but the USS Mason responded … and is currently rendering assistance,” the declaration added.



The Mason is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, renowned as one of the most formidable vessels in the US Navy.



Geir Belsnes, the chief executive of the Strinda's operator, confirmed that all crew members were unharmed.



“The vessel is now proceeding to a safe port,” he also stated.



Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, refuted on Monday the characterization of armed groups in Iran and Lebanon as proxies of Tehran. However, he stated that Iran would offer support to these groups in their actions against Israel.



“We clearly threatened or actually, allow me to correct, gave warnings that if the attacks against women and children [in Gaza] continue, then the region will enter a bigger war," he stated on Monday at the Doha Forum.

MENAFN12122023000045015839ID1107580120