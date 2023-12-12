               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
First-Time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma Named Chief Minister Of Rajasthan


12/12/2023 6:15:22 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 13 (IANS) In another surprise, the BJP on Tuesday announced first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Sharma, who was elected from Sanganer in Jaipur district in the November 25 Assembly elections, has been an office-holder in the BJP state unit.

There will be also be two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state - former MP Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa.

--IANS

vd

MENAFN12122023000231011071ID1107579137

