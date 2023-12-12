FM: With Deep Respect And Gratitude We Honor The Bright Memory Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has shared a
publication on the occasion of the memorial day of national leader
Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
In the publication on his page on the social network "X," the
Minister noted:
"With deep respect and gratitude, we honor the bright memory of
great leader Heydar Aliyev, who dedicated his life to the
development of our state, its future, well-being, and prosperity of
our people. He will always live in our hearts," the publication
says.
