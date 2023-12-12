               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
FM: With Deep Respect And Gratitude We Honor The Bright Memory Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev


12/12/2023 2:18:13 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has shared a publication on the occasion of the memorial day of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

In the publication on his page on the social network "X," the Minister noted:

"With deep respect and gratitude, we honor the bright memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev, who dedicated his life to the development of our state, its future, well-being, and prosperity of our people. He will always live in our hearts," the publication says.

